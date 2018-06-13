The Latest: Trump arrives back in Washington - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Trump arrives back in Washington

(Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via AP). U. S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via AP). U. S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump (all times local):

5:37 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived back in Washington from his historic nuclear summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews early Wednesday morning, completing the president's marathon trip to Asia for talks with the North Korean leader. The president made refueling stops in Guam and Hawaii on his return to Washington.

While his aircraft refueled in Hawaii, Trump thanked Kim for "taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people," saying their summit on Tuesday "proves that real change is possible!"

During his return, Trump spoke with South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

8:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is thanking North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for "taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people," saying their summit Tuesday "proves that real change is possible!"

Tweeting from Air Force One, which just landed in Hawaii to refuel on the trip back from Singapore, Trump says, "There is no limit to what NoKo can achieve when it gives up its nuclear weapons and embraces commerce & engagement w/ the world."

Trump is celebrating Tuesday's agreement to launch a process to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, though experts and allies are still awaiting details on the broad accord the two sides say they've reached.

Follow AP's summit coverage here: http://apne.ws/MPbJ5Tv

