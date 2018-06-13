UK Court rules in landmark gig economy case

LONDON (AP) - A London plumber who claimed he was unfairly dismissed after years of working as a contractor has won a court ruling giving him employment rights, in a case seen as a key test of labor rules in the so-called gig economy.
Britain's Supreme Court upheld a ruling by a lower court saying that Gary Smith, who worked for Pimlico Plumbers full-time for six years, was entitled to rights such as sick pay.
Gary Smith sought to reduce his hours following a heart attack, while the company argued he wasn't entitled to such protection because he was a self-employed contractor.
The case has significant implications for the estimated 100,000 independent contractors in Britain's gig economy, where people work job-to-job with little security and few employment rights.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
