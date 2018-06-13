Borgata will take sports bets Thursday morning - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Borgata will take sports bets Thursday morning

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo... (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's Borgata casino will start taking bets on sporting events Thursday morning.

The casino told The Associated Press it will begin taking sports bets at 11 a.m. That's 30 minutes after Gov. Phil Murphy places the state's first legal sports bet at Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport.

The Democratic governor signed the sports betting bill into law Monday.

New Jersey's casinos and racetracks are waiting for state gambling regulators to issue final regulations, expected to happen Wednesday. The state won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting if they choose.

Most of the other Atlantic City casinos have not announced their sports betting plans yet, although the Golden Nugget said it will begin sports betting in time for football season in September. That's the same timetable the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, near New York City, has offered.

Sports betting is expected to be a major topic at a gambling industry conference Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

    Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:07:31 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:00:23 GMT
    The ESPYS are breaking tradition with the Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously this year to three Parkland coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.More >>
    The ESPYS are breaking tradition with the Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously this year to three Parkland coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.More >>

  • Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent

    Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 07:07:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:00:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>

  • Borgata will take sports bets Thursday morning

    Borgata will take sports bets Thursday morning

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-13 04:17:04 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:57:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...
    A day before New Jersey's governor makes his state's first legal wager on a sporting event, sports betting will be the main topic at a major gambling industry conference in Atlantic City.More >>
    A day before New Jersey's governor makes his state's first legal wager on a sporting event, sports betting will be the main topic at a major gambling industry conference in Atlantic City.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly