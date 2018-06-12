Virginia to require Real ID for U.S. air travel for most passengers

Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger has won the Primary for the 7th District race. She will now challenge Republican incumbent Congressman Dave Brat in the elections in November.More >>
If you have a Virginia driver's license, eventually you won't be able to use it to travel domestically from any airport. That's because of new federal guidelines the Commonwealth is working to comply with.More >>
Corey Stewart has won the Republican Primary and plans to run "a very vicious and ruthless campaign" against Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine.More >>
With the primary elections Tuesday, NBC12 held a Digital Dialogue as Virginians chose candidates for Congressional and Senate races.More >>
Pulse buses are now doing practice runs in the city - that means the special bus-only lights are now active.More >>
A 5-day cooperative operation between various law enforcement divisions led to a massive crime bust in Gulfport.More >>
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.More >>
Authorities are looking for answers after a mother of five was found dead in a parking lot, her body stuffed in a wooden box.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
