Corey Stewart wins Republican nomination to challenge Senator Kaine

Corey Stewart has won the Republican Primary to challenge Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine.

Stewart - who lost out on the nominee for Virginia's governor last year - narrowly beat Nick Freitas and E.W. Jackson for the nomination. He plans on being aggressive going up against Kaine.

"I'm going to run a very vicious and ruthless campaign against Tim Kaine and I’m going to win," Stewart told the Washington Post. "No holds barred. The type of campaign we haven’t seen in Virginia in a generation."

During his run for governor, Stewart made headlines with his statements regarding Civil War monuments, saying "Virginians need to understand their history is under threat."

"This is a topic people are so interested in. It is because it's more than just the statues," Stewart told NBC12 in an interview last year. "It's political correctness that's uncontrolled. It's shaming people for wanting to celebrate their ancestry, their heritage here in Virginia. And it's leading to the destruction of our history."

Stewart, who is the former chair of the Trump Campaign in Virginia, has called on easing restrictions on buying guns.

"No amount of gun control legislation will ever stop a criminal from getting a gun," Steward said this past spring. "We need to make it easier for somebody who is a law-abiding citizen to obtain the weapon of their choice."

Stewart has also called for lowering taxes and spending. He said if he was governor, he would push to cut more than four percent of the state's budget to reduce income taxes.

Stewart, a former county supervisor in Northern Virginia, said "I know how to lead" and he has "executive experience on how to bring down budgets, bring down taxes, crack down on crime, and get things done."

Kaine is Hillary Clinton's former running mate and a former governor seeking a second term in the Senate. He enjoys high name recognition and has a hefty campaign account.

Democrats are also on a long winning streak in Virginia. Clinton won the state in 2016 and voters unhappy with President Donald Trump gave Democrats easy wins in the gubernatorial and statehouse races.

Ryan McAdams has also beat Shion Fenty for the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Don McEachin in the 4th District. Incumbent Barbara Comstock also won the Republican Primary for the 10th District.

