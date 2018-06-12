Abigail Spanberger wins Primary, will challenge Congressman Dave Brat

Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger has won the Primary for the 7th District race. She will now challenge Republican incumbent Congressman Dave Brat in the elections in November.

A year ago, five women and one man entered the Democratic primary for the district, but the list was whittled down. Spanberger handily beat Daniel Ward for the nomination.

"Abigail Spanberger has a base of support that's very different than Dan Ward has," said NBC12 Political Analyst and VCU professor Dr. Deirdre Condit. "Part of it is because of the opponent. Dave Brat has been famously troubled when it comes to dealing with moderate women's issues and certainly women's issues overall."

The Brat campaign released the following statement:

Abigail Spanberger is a radical progressive who supports rolling back the tax cuts, a failed Obamacare policy, and open borders and unrestricted illegal immigration. There could not be a stronger contrast between her and Congressman Brat, a hard-working, independent, common sense representative for the people of the 7th District who has kept his promises.

One of the women who dropped out, Helen Alli, has switched to running with the Whig Party.

Democrats are on a long winning streak in Virginia. Clinton won the state in 2016 and voters unhappy with President Donald Trump gave Democrats easy wins in the gubernatorial and statehouse races.

