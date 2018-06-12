Woman disappears during trip to doctor's office

Heather Barboza was last seen leaving her home around noon on June 11. (Source: New Kent Sheriff's Office)

The New Kent Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a woman who went missing on Monday.

Heather Barboza, 31, was last seen around noon on June 11 leaving her home to go to a doctor's appointment in Newport News. No one has heard from her since then.

She was driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia plates VBE-1026.

Barboza is five-feet-eight-inches tall, about 300 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12