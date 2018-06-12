Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup for fans to see during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration at the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration at the National Mall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup during a victory parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, center, from Russia, sings with teammates during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the National Mall in Washington. The U.S. Capitol rises i...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup trophy during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the National Mall in Washington. The U.S. Capitol rise...

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hundreds of thousands of fans lined Constitution Avenue and filled the National Mall on Tuesday to celebrate the Washington Capitals' first Stanley Cup championship.

The parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument commemorated the first D.C. title in the major four professional sports since the Redskins in 1992 and the first Cup in the Capitals' 44-year history.

Fans clad in red were 20 deep on either side of Constitution chanting "Let's Go Caps!" as more than three dozen buses and convertibles made the trip along the mile-long route.

Conn Smythe Trophy-winning Alex Ovechkin, alternate captains Nicklas Backstrom and Brooks Orpik, owner Ted Leonsis and team president Dick Patrick took up the most prominent place in the parade on the last bus with the Stanley Cup. Chants of "Ovi! Ovi!" alternated with pleas of "Raise the Cup!" which Ovechkin, Backstrom and Orpik did for hours while sipping from beer bottles.

At the rally, winger T.J. Oshie led fans to chant, "back-to-back," and Ovechkin and his teammates sang Queen's "We Are The Champions" on stage to wrap up one of the biggest sports celebrations in the history of the nation's capital.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.