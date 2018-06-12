Murphy activated by Nationals, set to make season debut

NEW YORK (AP) - Second baseman Daniel Murphy has been activated by the Washington Nationals before Tuesday's series opener at the New York Yankees and is set to make his season debut, batting fifth as the designated hitter.
The 33-year-old, an All-Star in three of the previous four seasons, missed the first 64 games while recovering from right knee surgery on Oct. 20. He hit .243 (9 for 37) with two doubles, two homers, seven RBIs and six walks in 10 games during an injury rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Harrisburg.
Washington optioned infielder Adrian Sanchez to Triple-A Syracuse.
Murphy hit .322 with 43 doubles, 23 homers and 93 RBIs in 144 games last year.
More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
