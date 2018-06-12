Lockdown lifted at henrico elementary school after shooting in nearby neighborhood

The lockdown at a Henrico elementary school has been lifted Tuesday following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood.

Henrico Police gave the school the "all clear," and students are now returning home on buses.

Andy Jenks released the following notice to parents when the school was placed on lockdown:

Good afternoon Carver families, this is Andy Jenks from the Central Office writing on behalf of your principal, Dr. Armbruster. First, all Carver students are safely inside the school at this time. Henrico Police are currently responding to a situation in the Hunters Ridge neighborhood, and as a safety precaution, police have asked that Carver students be kept inside until the situation is resolved. The school will put students back on buses for the trip home as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, if you need to make arrangements to pick up your student, please contact the school. But until we get more information from police, our preference is to keep students inside the building. Stay close to your phone and email for further updates, which we will share as soon as possible. Thanks for your time and attention.

According to police, there was a shooting at the Hunters Ridge Apartments around 1:50 p.m. in the 0 block of Craighill Road. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12