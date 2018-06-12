Luck starts throwing with non-NFL football during minicamp

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Andrew Luck is throwing again.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback attempted his first passes in front of reporters Tuesday as Indy opened its three-day minicamp.

Luck only threw a handful of balls before he finished with a lob of about 20 yards. He then jogged from the outdoor practice field to the Colts' indoor facility.

While the ball Luck used appeared to be slightly smaller than a regulation NFL ball, it was a major step forward.

Coach Frank Reich said last week that Luck was "real close" to throwing. But Luck wasn't expected to begin that phase of his recovery until after minicamp ended.

Luck continues to recover from surgery on his right shoulder that took place in January 2017.

