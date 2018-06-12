Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit

DETROIT (AP) - Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it slashes costs in an effort to become profitable.

CEO Elon Musk says in an e-mail to workers Tuesday that the cuts amount to about 9 percent of the company's workforce of 40,000.

The company did not say how much money the cuts would save.

The move will not affect factory workers as Tesla continues to ramp up production of its lower-priced Model 3 compact car.

Musk says the company is motivated by turning a profit. The company has not posted an annual profit in its 15 years of business.

Musk says Tesla is making the move now so it never has to do it again. He says there's still a significant need for additional production workers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Fast fashion's Fashion Nova launches menswear for first time

    Fast fashion's Fashion Nova launches menswear for first time

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:26:47 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:46:15 GMT
    Fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova, the darling of affordable price points, launches menswear.More >>
    Fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova, the darling of affordable price points, launches menswear.More >>

  • Actress Rose McGowan indicted on cocaine charge in Virginia

    Actress Rose McGowan indicted on cocaine charge in Virginia

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:06 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:06:51 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:46:14 GMT
    A grand jury has indicted actress and activist Rose McGowan on one felony count of cocaine possession.More >>
    A grand jury has indicted actress and activist Rose McGowan on one felony count of cocaine possession.More >>

  • Doors biographer Jerry Hopkins dead at 82

    Doors biographer Jerry Hopkins dead at 82

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-12 15:46:42 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:46:12 GMT
    Jerry Hopkins, a prolific music journalist who co-wrote a best-selling biography of the Doors that Oliver Stone adapted into a feature film, is dead at age 82.More >>
    Jerry Hopkins, a prolific music journalist who co-wrote a best-selling biography of the Doors that Oliver Stone adapted into a feature film, is dead at age 82.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly