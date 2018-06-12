ALDI to hire more than 100 people in Richmond area

Grocery retailer ALDI, is set to bring 120 new jobs to the Richmond area with the opening of its new warehouse in Dinwiddie County. (Source: NBC12)

Grocery retailer ALDI is set to bring 120 new jobs to the Richmond area with the opening of its new warehouse in Dinwiddie County.

ALDI will host multiple open-hiring events for its new Petersburg warehouse, which will also act as the regional headquarters for the company. The warehouse will serve 45 ALDI stores across the Richmond-Petersburg, Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina regions.

Hiring events:

When: Tuesday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 20 Where: Virginia State Multi-Purpose Center, 20809 2nd Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803

Virginia State Multi-Purpose Center, 20809 2nd Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803 Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new building is slated to open by the end of 2018.

ALDI is also hiring at other locations across the area. An open-hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 13 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites at 5406 Glenside Drive, Richmond, Virginia.