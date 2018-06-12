ALDI to hire more than 100 people in Richmond area - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

ALDI to hire more than 100 people in Richmond area

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Grocery retailer ALDI is set to bring 120 new jobs to the Richmond area with the opening of its new warehouse in Dinwiddie County.

ALDI will host multiple open-hiring events for its new Petersburg warehouse, which will also act as the regional headquarters for the company. The warehouse will serve 45 ALDI stores across the Richmond-Petersburg, Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina regions.  

Hiring events:

  • When: Tuesday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 20
  • Where: Virginia State Multi-Purpose Center, 20809 2nd Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new building is slated to open by the end of 2018. 

ALDI is also hiring at other locations across the area. An open-hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 13 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites at 5406 Glenside Drive, Richmond, Virginia. 

