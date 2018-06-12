New mental health facility to open in eastern Henrico

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a contract Tuesday evening for a new county mental-health facility in the East End. (Source: NBC12)

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a contract Tuesday evening for a new county mental-health facility in the East End.

The new facility will be built along Nine Mile Road. It will replace the older facility that currently stands at South Laburnum Avenue, which is the only county mental health clinic in the East End.

The county allocated this space for the facility through the capital improvement project.

"This is an opportunity to move to a new location and have more space," Executive Director for Henrico Area Mental Health and Development Services Laura Totty said.

The current facility is more than 20 years old and is 21,000 sq. ft. It serves more than 1,000 people every month.

There are complaints about the interior, shared offices, waiting room size and aging of the facility.

With added medical and "Same-Day Access" for services at the facility, the clinic has outgrown its space.

The "Same-Day Access" service allows people to walk into the clinic and get evaluated the same day.

"What we want to do is create a warm and inviting atmosphere for folks to come in," Totty said.

The building is supposed to be more cost-effective too since the county is going from renting to buying.

"$330,000 a year we pay for rent, so it will be a savings there," Totty said. "And then the county will maintain the building so we won't have to pay for outside cleaning and that type of thing."

The project will likely cost more than $9 million with an expected plan to open by June 2019.

The county expects to break-ground after the contract is awarded Tuesday night.

Henrico has another mental health clinic located in the West End.

