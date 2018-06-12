Shuttered $2.4B Atlantic City casino readies for 2nd chance - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Shuttered $2.4B Atlantic City casino readies for 2nd chance

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A shuttered Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino that was the gambling resort's biggest flop is getting ready for a second chance.

The former Revel casino cost $2.4 billion to build but lasted just over two years and will reopen on June 28 as the Ocean Resort Casino.

With 16 days before its reincarnation, the place is a blur of activity: Cocktail servers and bartenders are practicing their serving technique, housekeeping staff are already working on hotel rooms and seemingly everywhere you look someone is using a drill or a saw on something.

The Ocean Resort is owned by Colorado developer Bruce Deifik and promises to be more customer-friendly than Revel. Slot machines that were parked in hallways for months are now on the casino floor, and table games are having felt tops added.

