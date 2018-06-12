Actress Rose McGowan indicted on cocaine charge in Virginia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Actress Rose McGowan indicted on cocaine charge in Virginia

A grand jury in Virginia has indicted actress and activist Rose McGowan on one felony count of cocaine possession. (Source: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) A grand jury in Virginia has indicted actress and activist Rose McGowan on one felony count of cocaine possession. (Source: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - A grand jury in Virginia has indicted actress and activist Rose McGowan on one felony count of cocaine possession.

News outlets report a Loudoun County grand jury handed down the indictment Monday.

Charging documents say cocaine was found in a wallet McGowan left behind on a plane last year. McGowan has maintained the cocaine isn't hers, suggesting in court papers that the drugs were planted at the behest of movie producer Harvey Weinstein. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

McGowan was among the first to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, and she and others say he's aggressively sought to discredit his accusers. Weinstein has denied all accusations.

McGowan's trial date will be set Tuesday. Her attorney, Jim Hundley, declined comment to media.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: Let's talk about Tuesday's primaries in Virginia

    WATCH LIVE: Let's talk about Tuesday's primaries in Virginia

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:29 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:29:43 GMT
    Heather Sullivan will be joined by our political analyst Ravi K. Perry, Chair & Associate Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the races throughout the state and why they matter. (Source: NBC12)Heather Sullivan will be joined by our political analyst Ravi K. Perry, Chair & Associate Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the races throughout the state and why they matter. (Source: NBC12)

    Heather Sullivan will be joined by our political analyst Ravi K. Perry, Chair & Associate Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the races throughout the state and why they matter. 

    More >>

    Heather Sullivan will be joined by our political analyst Ravi K. Perry, Chair & Associate Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the races throughout the state and why they matter. 

    More >>

  • ALDI to hire more than 100 people in Richmond area

    ALDI to hire more than 100 people in Richmond area

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:19:33 GMT
    Grocery retailer ALDI, is set to bring 120 new jobs to the Richmond area with the opening of its new warehouse in Dinwiddie County. (Source: NBC12)Grocery retailer ALDI, is set to bring 120 new jobs to the Richmond area with the opening of its new warehouse in Dinwiddie County. (Source: NBC12)
    (Source: NBC12)(Source: NBC12)

    Grocery retailer ALDI, is set to bring 120 new jobs to the Richmond area with the opening of its new warehouse in Dinwiddie County. 

    More >>

    Grocery retailer ALDI, is set to bring 120 new jobs to the Richmond area with the opening of its new warehouse in Dinwiddie County. 

    More >>

  • 'Boys in Blue' pairs young boys with RPD officer mentors

    'Boys in Blue' pairs young boys with RPD officer mentors

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:08:27 GMT
    The Boys in Blue program pairs children with Richmond police officers to spend time each week together. (Source: NBC12)The Boys in Blue program pairs children with Richmond police officers to spend time each week together. (Source: NBC12)

    Teachers at Swansboro Elementary School chose 16 boys in third through fifth grade for the program. The children are paired with RPD officers and spend time each week together.

    More >>

    Teachers at Swansboro Elementary School chose 16 boys in third through fifth grade for the program. The children are paired with RPD officers and spend time each week together.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly