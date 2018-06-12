'Boys in Blue' pairs young boys with RPD officer mentors

The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.More >>
Heather Sullivan will be joined by our political analyst Ravi K. Perry, Chair & Associate Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the races throughout the state and why they matter.More >>
Grocery retailer ALDI, is set to bring 120 new jobs to the Richmond area with the opening of its new warehouse in Dinwiddie County.More >>
Teachers at Swansboro Elementary School chose 16 boys in third through fifth grade for the program. The children are paired with RPD officers and spend time each week together.More >>
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted actress and activist Rose McGowan on one felony count of cocaine possession.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
The 6-day-old moose was hanging around the Lugdon’s home in northern Maine when the family dog and it became friends.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
"This is, by far, the worst thing I've seen in law enforcement in my career," Investigator Ray Boggs said of the Sherry Johnson murder case, which sent a chill through the Stone County community.More >>
A Jamaican lottery winner showed up to collect her grand prize with the biggest smile on her face- literally.More >>
