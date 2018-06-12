Suspect wanted in Chesterfield break-ins

Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect in multiple break-ins.
Tasty Chicken and Bread and Piri Piri Chicken were broken into May 2.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the restaurants and breaking the windows with a large rock.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from both restaurants.
The suspect was wearing a smart watch, black gloves and a hoodie during the break-ins.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.