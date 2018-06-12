Suspect wanted in Chesterfield break-ins

Surveillance images show the suspect breaking windows with a rock. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect in multiple break-ins.

Tasty Chicken and Bread and Piri Piri Chicken were broken into May 2.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the restaurants and breaking the windows with a large rock.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from both restaurants.

The suspect was wearing a smart watch, black gloves and a hoodie during the break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

