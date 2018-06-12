VIDEO: Man with walking cane sought in Richmond stabbing

Richmond police are looking for this man in connection with a stabbing earlier this month. (Source: Richmond police)

Richmond police are looking for a man who walks with a cane in connection with a stabbing.

Police describe the man as a person of interest in a June 2 stabbing in the 300 block of East Broad Street.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, age 40-50 with an average build. He was wearing a white hat, a blue and white shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and was walking with a cane.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12