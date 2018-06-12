18-year-old from Richmond missing, in need of medication

Aiah Johnson hasn't been seen since Monday night. (Source: Kimberly Murphy)

An 18-year-old woman is missing from Richmond since 9 p.m. Monday.

Aiah Johnson told her parents she would be back in about a half an hour but didn’t return home.

She was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and a gray and blue Michael Jordan shoes.

Johnson is described as 4-foot-8, about 130 pounds with brown eyes. She has long, curly hair.

Johnson is diabetic and does not have her medication with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

