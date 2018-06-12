Kitten rescued from car's engine after being stuck for 10 hours

The kitten and its rescuer share a moment together. (Source: Caroline County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

When a kitten gets stuck in a tree, you call the fire department. But, when that kitten gets stuck in the engine block of a minivan, well, that’s a job for the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

For 10 hours, a tiny kitten had wedged itself into the wires and hoses under the vehicle’s hood.

It was even stuck in there for a 12-mile ride, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The cat found its way into the engine while the owner of the vehicle was visiting the cat’s owner. It wasn’t until the next morning that the kitten’s cries of distress alerted the vehicle’s owner.

After trying to remove the kitten and being unable to, the sheriff’s office was called, which freed the kitty unharmed.

Deputy J.B. Sletten was credited with the rescue and posed for a picture with the kitten before returning it to its owner.

