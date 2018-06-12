Kitten rescued from car's engine after being stuck for 10 hours

For 10 hours, a tiny kitten had wedged itself into the wires and hoses under the vehicle’s hood.More >>
For 10 hours, a tiny kitten had wedged itself into the wires and hoses under the vehicle’s hood.More >>
Chesterfield police said Dorothy Ott, 64, ran off the road and hit a tree.More >>
Chesterfield police said Dorothy Ott, 64, ran off the road and hit a tree.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.More >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.More >>
Gill is a 21-time Grammy Award winner who has sold more than 26 million albums throughout his career.More >>
Gill is a 21-time Grammy Award winner who has sold more than 26 million albums throughout his career.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.More >>
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
A Jamaican lottery winner showed up to collect her grand prize with the biggest smile on her face- literally.More >>
A Jamaican lottery winner showed up to collect her grand prize with the biggest smile on her face- literally.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>