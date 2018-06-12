Aly Wagner believes US fans will embrace World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Aly Wagner believes US fans will embrace World Cup

By The Associated Press

The first woman to call a World Cup match on U.S. television believes the competition in Russia will captivate American audiences despite not having their own team to cheer for.

Aly Wagner told "PodcastOne Sports Now" co-hosts Tim Dahlberg and Jim Litke that while the U.S. men's team didn't qualify, there will be compelling story lines for a lot of players and a lot of countries. She believes Americans will tune in as the story lines began to unfold when play begins this month in Russia.

Wagner, a former U.S. women's national team member and a No. 1 draft pick by the WUSA professional league in 2003, works as an analyst for Fox Sports. She and JP Dellacamera open with Morocco-Iran on June 15.

Also on the podcast is the iconic Bob Baffert, who crowned his second Triple Crown winner at the Belmont with Justify leading from the start. Baffert talks about his confidence in the horse, and what makes Justify different than other horses.

And the hosts will talk to AP basketball writer Tom Withers in Cleveland about - what else - LeBron James' and the possibility he might play another year in Cleveland before testing the free agency waters.

They will also discuss the best concept recently in golf - the shot clock - the success of the Vegas Golden Knights, and the availability of french fries while covering the World Cup in Russia.

