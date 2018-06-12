Senate panel approves nominations for 2 Fed board seats - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Senate panel approves nominations for 2 Fed board seats

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate Banking Committee has approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Columbia University professor Richard Clarida to be the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve. The panel also approved the nomination of Kansas bank commissioner Michelle Bowman to fill another vacancy on the Fed's seven-member board.

If the nominations win approval as expected from the full Senate, they will fill two of the current four vacancies on the Fed board. Trump has the opportunity to remake the Fed board in his first two years in office by filling six of seven positions.

Clarida, an expert on monetary policy, would succeed Stanley Fischer in the Fed's No. 2 job. Bowman, the first woman to be the top banking regulator in Kansas, would take the board seat reserved for a community banker.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump shows Kim a video laying out the stakes of summit

    Trump shows Kim a video laying out the stakes of summit

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:55:10 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-06-12 15:18:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). U.S. President Donald Trump flashes a thumbs up as he leaves after a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). U.S. President Donald Trump flashes a thumbs up as he leaves after a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
    President Donald Trump, the former reality television star with a knack for theatrics, used a dose of Hollywood magic as he sought to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their historic summit.More >>
    President Donald Trump, the former reality television star with a knack for theatrics, used a dose of Hollywood magic as he sought to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their historic summit.More >>

  • 'I'm so happy': Dennis Rodman weeps as Trump and Kim meet

    'I'm so happy': Dennis Rodman weeps as Trump and Kim meet

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-12 03:44:52 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-06-12 15:18:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman, and Chris Volo, right, arrive at Singapore's Changi Airport on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman, and Chris Volo, right, arrive at Singapore's Changi Airport on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman openly wept on television in a live interview from Singapore, as President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time.More >>
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman openly wept on television in a live interview from Singapore, as President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time.More >>

  • White House restricts US press access to Kim Jong Un summit

    White House restricts US press access to Kim Jong Un summit

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:36:43 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-06-12 15:17:57 GMT
    (Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via AP). U. S. President Donald Trump gestures toward the media with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via AP). U. S. President Donald Trump gestures toward the media with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
    White House restricts journalists' access to parts of Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
    White House restricts journalists' access to parts of Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly