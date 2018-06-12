The Latest: Capitals await Stanley Cup parade, day at Mall

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals NHL hockey team owner Ted Leonsis touches the Stanley Cup during the team picture with the Stanley Cup on the ice at Capital One Arena, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby holds his daughter Belle Holtby on the ice after the Capitals NHL hockey team posed for a team picture with the Stanley Cup on the ice at Capital One Arena, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, i...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals NHL hockey team right wing T.J. Oshie (77) skates with his daughter Lyla Oshie after the Capitals team picture on the ice at Capital One Arena, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. The Stanley Cup-champion...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Capitals NHL hockey team owner Ted Leonsis, left, and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, pose for picture with the Stanley Cup on the ice at Capital One Arena, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washin...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup parade (all times local):

10 a.m.

Capitals players, staff members and their families are on their way to the start of the parade route after taking a team photo at Capital One Arena. Fans lined the exit to the arena chanting and cheering as players boarded several buses to get to Constitution Avenue.

A police escort cleared the way for the buses to get through D.C. traffic as throngs of people waited along the route and at the National Mall, where a rally will cap the celebration.

___

6 a.m.

The Stanley Cup-champion Capitals will celebrate the city's first major four pro sports championship in 26 years with a parade down Constitution Avenue.

It's the first sports parade in Washington since the NFL's Redskins in 1992. Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and his teammates will travel from 17th to 7th on Constitution to a rally on the National Mall by the afternoon.

They'll be joined by four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the D.C. Air National Guard who will perform a flyover about 25 minutes in. Season-ticket holders who have remained from the team's eight-win inaugural season in 1974-75, high school marching bands and the D.C. fire department pipes and drums will be among those participating.

___

