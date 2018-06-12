Woman killed in crash after striking a tree

Chesterfield police say the woman ran off the road and hit a tree Monday afternoon. (Source: RNN)

A woman died Monday after her vehicle struck a tree.

Chesterfield police said Dorothy Ott, 64, ran off the road and hit a tree. The crash occurred on Woodpecker Road about 1:40 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police said Ott was transported to VCU Medical Center where she died.

