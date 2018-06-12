Friends, students remember school administrator killed in car accident

The lockdown at Carver Elementary School has been lifted Tuesday after a shooting at the nearby Hunters Ridge Apartments.More >>
Students and staff at Matoaca High School are mourning the loss of a long-time administrator they called the “light of the office”.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Heather Sullivan will be joined by our political analyst Ravi K. Perry, Chair & Associate Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the races throughout the state and why they matter.More >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
A Jamaican lottery winner showed up to collect her grand prize with the biggest smile on her face- literally.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
Hundreds of employees at the MasterBrand Cabinets plant in Auburn abruptly found themselves unemployed Tuesday morning when the company shut down the facility.More >>
