Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 65 people for Willow Lawn store

DICK’S Sporting Goods is looking for exceptional applicants, passionate about sports, to join the team at the upcoming Willow Lawn (1601 Willow Lawn Drive) location.

The retailer expects to hire 40 full-time and part-time associate positions for this new location, as well as approximately 25 temporary positions.

The new store is expected to open in July and will feature athletic and outdoor apparel and footwear and the latest gear for team sports and fitness.

Ideal candidates will draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire our athletes. Associates will benefit from competitive pay, store discounts and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands.

Visit the store's website to apply for the positions.

To celebrate the new store in Willow Lawn, DICK’S will host a three-day weekend of Grand Opening festivities with a variety of giveaways and special appearances in-store. Additional details on the Grand Opening activities will be available in the coming weeks.

