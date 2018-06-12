UK justice minister resigns over Brexit ahead of key votes

By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) - A junior member of Prime Minister Theresa May's government resigned Tuesday over Brexit, emboldening pro-EU lawmakers ahead of key votes in Parliament on Britain's departure from the European Union.
Conservative lawmaker Phillip Lee, who voted to remain in the EU in Britain's 2016 referendum, resigned as a justice minister so he could vote against the government on a key measure.
Lee said "the people, economy and culture of my constituency will be affected negatively" by Britain's EU departure, and it is "irresponsible to proceed as we are."
He called for Brexit to be delayed, and for the public to get a second referendum on the terms of any exit deal.
Lee's resignation came as May's fragile minority government scrambled to shore up support among lawmakers before two days of debate and votes in the House of Commons on its flagship Brexit bill.
The European Union Withdrawal Bill, a complex piece of legislation intended to disentangle Britain from the bloc, has had a rocky ride through Parliament. The upper chamber, the House of Lords, inserted amendments in 15 areas to soften the terms of Britain's departure.
May says the changes would weaken the government's negotiating position, and the government will try to alter or reverse them in the House of Commons on Tuesday and Wednesday. But May is facing a potential rebellion from some Conservative lawmakers who want to retain close ties with the bloc after the U.K. leaves in March 2019.
They are rallying around an amendment giving the House of Commons power to send the government back to the negotiating table with Brussels if lawmakers don't like the terms of the Brexit deal struck with the EU. Currently, the government is offering lawmakers a "take it or leave it" vote on the final deal.
Another flashpoint could come when lawmakers vote Wednesday on an amendment seeking to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU.
May urged Conservative lawmakers to back the government and show "that we are united as a party in our determination to deliver on the decision made by the British people."
In fact, her party is far from united. May's Cabinet is divided between ministers including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who support a clean break with the EU, and those such as Treasury chief Philip Hammond who want to keep close ties with the bloc, Britain's biggest trading partner.
Britain is due to leave on March 29, 2019, and the bloc is frustrated with what it sees as a lack of firm proposals from the U.K about future relations. A paper laying out the U.K. government position, due to be published this month, has been delayed because the Cabinet cannot agree on a united stance.
Brexit Secretary David Davis warned Conservative rebels that they should not use this week's votes to try to "reverse the decision of the referendum."
"That was the decision of the British people ... and whatever we do, we're not going to reverse that," he told the BBC.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
After the Brexit is complete, the EU will be made up of 27 member states.More >>
After the Brexit is complete, the EU will be made up of 27 member states.More >>
Lawyers for Maryland and the District of Columbia accused President Donald Trump in federal court of "profiting on an unprecedented scale" from foreign government interests using his Washington, D.C., hotel.More >>
Lawyers for Maryland and the District of Columbia accused President Donald Trump in federal court of "profiting on an unprecedented scale" from foreign government interests using his Washington, D.C., hotel.More >>
The eyes of the world upon them, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are bracing for an unparalleled summit that juxtaposes the elusive promise of peace against the specter of nuclear warMore >>
The eyes of the world upon them, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are bracing for an unparalleled summit that juxtaposes the elusive promise of peace against the specter of nuclear warMore >>
In the final hours of calm before an unprecedented summit with North Korea, the White House says talks with North Korea are moving 'more quickly than expected' and President Donald Trump plans to leave on Tuesday night, ahead of scheduleMore >>
In the final hours of calm before an unprecedented summit with North Korea, the White House says talks with North Korea are moving 'more quickly than expected' and President Donald Trump plans to leave on Tuesday night, ahead of scheduleMore >>
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsMore >>
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsMore >>
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberMore >>
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberMore >>
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programMore >>
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programMore >>
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitMore >>
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeMore >>
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeMore >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyMore >>
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyMore >>