2 injured in early morning crash on Monument Avenue

Firefighters work to extricate a person from the vehicle. (Source: NBC12)

This mangled car was part of a crash early Tuesday near the Robert E Lee monument. (Source: NBC12)

Two people were taken to the hospital and at least one had to be extricated from a vehicle following a crash on Monument Avenue.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning near Meadow Street, which is a block from the Robert E. Lee monument.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to get to one of the people involved.

Police officers say both people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the crash looked a lot worse than it was.

Investigators are looking into whether speed and alcohol factored into the crash.

