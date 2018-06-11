Vietnam passes cybersecurity law despite concerns - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vietnam passes cybersecurity law despite concerns

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - Vietnamese legislators have passed a contentious cybersecurity law, which critics say will hurt the economy and further restrict freedom of expression.

The Communist Party-dominated assembly passed the law by a majority on Tuesday. The law requires service providers such as Google and Facebook to store user data in Vietnam, open offices in the country and remove offending contents within 24 hours at the request of authorities.

Addressing the assembly before the vote, the chairman of the Committee on Defense and Security says the law is necessary to defend the interests of the people and national security.

The U.S. has called on Vietnam to delay the passage of legislation.

The Vietnam Digital Communications Association says the law may reduce GDP by 1.7 percent and wipe out foreign investment by 3.1 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'I'm so happy': Dennis Rodman weeps as Trump and Kim meet

    'I'm so happy': Dennis Rodman weeps as Trump and Kim meet

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-12 03:44:52 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:48:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman, and Chris Volo, right, arrive at Singapore's Changi Airport on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman, and Chris Volo, right, arrive at Singapore's Changi Airport on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman openly wept on television in a live interview from Singapore, as President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time.More >>
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman openly wept on television in a live interview from Singapore, as President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time.More >>

  • DC unveils special exhibits as 'Hamilton' comes to town

    DC unveils special exhibits as 'Hamilton' comes to town

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:44:57 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:44:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Alexander Hamilton exhibit called "Alexander Hamilton: Soldier, Secretary, Icon," that include mail, portraits, and postage and revenue stamps reflective of Hamilton's life and career, at Smithsonian National Postal Muse...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Alexander Hamilton exhibit called "Alexander Hamilton: Soldier, Secretary, Icon," that include mail, portraits, and postage and revenue stamps reflective of Hamilton's life and career, at Smithsonian National Postal Muse...
    Blockbuster musical 'Hamilton' is finally coming to Washington, and the city is preparing in ways that only the nation's capital can.More >>
    Blockbuster musical 'Hamilton' is finally coming to Washington, and the city is preparing in ways that only the nation's capital can.More >>

  • White House restricts US press access to Kim Jong Un summit

    White House restricts US press access to Kim Jong Un summit

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:36:43 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:44:50 GMT
    (Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via AP). U. S. President Donald Trump gestures toward the media with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via AP). U. S. President Donald Trump gestures toward the media with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
    White House restricts journalists' access to parts of Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
    White House restricts journalists' access to parts of Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly