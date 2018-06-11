Family of Richmond teen lost to gun violence will receive honorary diploma

The family of Jaleel Yates, a teen killed during a drive-by shooting, will receive a diploma in his honor.More >>
The family of Jaleel Yates, a teen killed during a drive-by shooting, will receive a diploma in his honor.More >>
A Henrico man is pleading to the county to remove a tree blocking his driveway. The tree fell when severe storms rolled through Sunday evening.More >>
A Henrico man is pleading to the county to remove a tree blocking his driveway. The tree fell when severe storms rolled through Sunday evening.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Richmond woman says nearly $350 was stolen from her pouch over the weekend while she was grocery shopping.More >>
A Richmond woman says nearly $350 was stolen from her pouch over the weekend while she was grocery shopping.More >>
Richmond police are investigating the break-ins and theft of the dogs. They have not said if the thefts are connected.More >>
Richmond police are investigating the break-ins and theft of the dogs. They have not said if the thefts are connected.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.More >>
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>