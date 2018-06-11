Homeowner wants county to remove fallen tree blocking driveway

A Henrico man is pleading to the county to remove a tree blocking his driveway.

The tree fell when severe storms rolled through Sunday evening. More than 24 hours later, the tree is still there, blocking Biscayne Road.

"I heard a loud gust of wind and a boom," said Kevin Truman.

Truman describes the unmistakable sound of a tree crashing down around 11 p.m. Sunday. The tree took out power and cable lines and crushed his neighbor's car across the street.

Truman thought he was clear...until he looked outside.

"I get up, look out the door and I see a tree blocking my driveway," said Truman. "I was like '...I need to get to work in the morning, so they need to move this tree.'"

Truman says he's waited and waited for someone to take care of the tree. He never made it to work Monday.

At one point, Truman attempted driving his pickup truck through his front yard.

"I pulled forward, hopped the curb and it just gets stuck immediately," said Truman. "Can't move the truck. I'm not going to try and tear up my yard anymore."

Truman says at one point, a tree removal company came out to cut the tree off the power and cable lines. Truman says the company told him the county would take care of the tree, but that hasn't happened yet.

"It's frustrating waiting," said Truman.

Now he wants the county to remove it before he misses another day of work.

"Tomorrow, as soon as possible, right now," said Truman. "Get rid of the tree so I can go do my errands."

