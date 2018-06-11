D.C. Fire crews resuscitate dog and cat pulled from burning buil - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

D.C. Fire crews resuscitate dog and cat pulled from burning building

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
D.C. Fire crews used oxygen masks specifically designed for animals (Source: DC Fire and EMS) D.C. Fire crews used oxygen masks specifically designed for animals (Source: DC Fire and EMS)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

Firefighters in Washington, D.C. rescued two pets from a burning building over the weekend.

The fire started at a two-story middle row building in the 500 block of 23rd Place NE. Crews pulled "Sheeba" the dog and "Mousie" the cat from the building and used oxygen masks "specifically designed for animals" to revive them. Mousie was then taken to an animal hospital for further treatment.

A second cat died from the fire. No one else was hurt, but the fire has displaced the residents.

June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Here are some tips to help you plan for your pets in the case of an emergency.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly