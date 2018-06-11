D.C. Fire crews resuscitate dog and cat pulled from burning building

Firefighters in Washington, D.C. rescued two pets from a burning building over the weekend.

The fire started at a two-story middle row building in the 500 block of 23rd Place NE. Crews pulled "Sheeba" the dog and "Mousie" the cat from the building and used oxygen masks "specifically designed for animals" to revive them. Mousie was then taken to an animal hospital for further treatment.

A second cat died from the fire. No one else was hurt, but the fire has displaced the residents.

June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Here are some tips to help you plan for your pets in the case of an emergency.

Update on Working Fire animal rescues 500 block 23rd Place NE. Both animals have been revived and will be assisted by @HumaneRescue. Sadly. A 2nd cat has expired. We used oxygen masks specifically designed for animals. pic.twitter.com/FEzjaNhdT6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 10, 2018

“Sheeba”, seen here being cradled by one of our trainee firefighter/paramedics who helped revive her, is back in the hands of its owner. “Mousie” the cat taken by @HumaneRescue to animal hospital for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/6s8EcdeZ8y — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 10, 2018

Early images as our units were going into action at the basement fire in 500 block 23rd Pl. NE. Displaced residents have found shelter with neighbors. No injuries to civilians or firefighters. pic.twitter.com/ZnJDghNMHz — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 10, 2018

June is #NationalPetPreparednessMonth! Include your pets in your emergency plan. Learn more about preparing your pets for emergencies at https://t.co/eIZFydXCbc #PetPreparedness #ReadyDC pic.twitter.com/CdDBsUa0wE — DC Homeland Security (@DC_HSEMA) June 10, 2018

