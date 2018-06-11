Warriors GM Bob Myers will give Durant new deal he wants - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Warriors GM Bob Myers will give Durant new deal he wants

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr smiles during a news conference Monday, June 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr smiles during a news conference Monday, June 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Warriors general manager Bob Myers expects swift negotiations to re-sign two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and coach Steve Kerr.

Durant could sign for as long as four years and about $160 million, and Myers is prepared to give him "whatever he wants."

Myers says: "I'd love to have him 10 years. He's earned the right to sign whatever deal he wants. ... That shouldn't be a long negotiation."

Kerr has one year remaining on his original five-year contract, so he would receive a multiyear extension - and Kerr wants to coach Golden State for the long haul, perhaps for another decade if he can.

Myers wants to keep as much of the core of the two-time defending champions intact while also realizing the Warriors will be a younger team without the same veteran presence.

Key reserve David West is contemplating retirement.

