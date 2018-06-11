Digital Dialogue: Let's talk about Tuesday's primaries in Virginia

Heather Sullivan will be joined by our political analyst Ravi K. Perry, Chair & Associate Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the races throughout the state and why they matter. (Source: NBC12)

With the primary elections Tuesday, NBC12 will hold a Digital Dialogue as Virginians choose candidates for Congressional and Senate races.

While voter turnout is generally lower for primary elections, there are some hotly contested races in the state that could change the tide in Washington.

There are some open Congressional seats nationwide because many Republicans are not seeking re-election after the Democratic wave that hit last year.

But many candidates have lined up for the primaries to unseat both Republican and Democratic incumbents, including Republican Congressman Dave Brat, Democratic Congressman Don McEachin and Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine.

The race receiving the most scrutiny is the 10th Congressional District in northern Virginia, where six Democrats are vying to take on two-term GOP incumbent Barbara Comstock.

Comstock won with 53 percent of the vote in 2016 over a political newcomer. Many analysts consider the race a tossup.

Heather Sullivan will be joined by our political analyst Ravi K. Perry, Chair & Associate Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the races throughout the state – and why they matter.

FULL LIST OF PRIMARY RACES

Democrats are also waging closely watched contests in Hampton Roads and central Virginia. In the 2nd District, two candidates are looking to take on freshman Republican Scott Taylor. In the 7th District, Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Dan Ward are running to face GOP incumbent Brat.

The three Virginia Republicans looking to unseat Kaine are all relative political newcomers with limited financial backing.

Corey Stewart, Nick Freitas and E.W. Jackson are vying for the GOP Senate nomination in what's expected to be a difficult year for Republicans.

Kaine is Hillary Clinton's former running mate and a former governor seeking a second term in the Senate. He enjoys high name recognition and has a hefty campaign account.

Political pundits said they expect some of the Democratic wave that rolled through last November's election to continue to this year. They also project that this year's elections will be influenced by more women running for office.

“Where we're actually seeing the year of the woman happen is at the primary level but also at local elections. Across the country, women are running for school board, women are running for state legislative seats,” NBC12 Political Analyst Dr. Deirdre Condit said.

Voters have plenty of time to get to the polls Tuesday, they're open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are unsure of the congressional district in which you live, the House of Representatives website has a district locator tool based on your address.

