Manhunt underway after drive-by shooting, carjacking on I-95

Stafford deputies are searching for a man wanted in a drive-by shooting and a carjacking on I-95.

The shooting happened in in the area of Barrows Court in Stafford County at 11:30 a.m. on June 11. A home was struck by the gunfire, but no one was injured.

Investigators spoke with witnesses to get a vehicle description. They say a person in a dark-colored Audi opened fire at a dark-colored Dodge Dart.

The suspect vehicle was spotted about an hour later and fled from deputies in the area of Pine View Court. The vehicle went down a cul-de-sac and struck a guard rail to I-95.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and carjacked someone on I-95 South at gunpoint. He then took off in the stolen vehicle. The victim was not injured.

The vehicle was abandoned in the 2300 block of Plank Road.

Investigators identified the suspect as Robert Leegrand III, who is also wanted for burglary in Prince William County, grand larceny in Fairfax County and resisting arrest in Manassas City.

Leegrand III is considered armed and dangerous. Call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

