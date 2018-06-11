Nearly $350 stolen from woman's pouch while grocery shopping

Brenda says nearly $350 was stolen out of her pouch when she accidentally dropped it in Super Fresh while grocery shopping (Source: NBC12)

A Richmond woman says nearly $350 was stolen from her pouch over the weekend while she was grocery shopping.

Brenda said it happened at Super Fresh in Southside Plaza around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

"I went down one of the aisles and by accident I lost my pouch,” Brenda said.

She claimed the pouch may have accidentally fallen out of her purse when she went to pick something up from the ground.

Brenda didn't realize she had dropped the pouch until she had left the store. She wasn’t going to use the money in the pouch to pay for the food she bought because it was for something else.

“That was my money for my rent, medication and some more bills that I have to pay," she said.

Once she figured out her pouch was missing, she went back to the store as quickly as possible.

"I walked the direction that I knew I went to in the store,” she said. “That's when I found the pouch that somebody had laid it on a white platform on the floor."

The pouch was empty; and the nearly $350 gone.

"If people were honest they would have turned it into the store and not kept it," Brenda said.

Management showed Brenda surveillance images from the store, and the man who they believe took the money.

However, because Richmond Police are still investigating they weren't able to release his role in this case.

"I'm mad, because I depend on that money every month," Brenda said.

Brenda said she's on a fixed income and gets disability every month.

She's urging the people responsible to come forward and do the right thing.

"If anybody has a heart and conscious return the money back to the store and they can give it to me," Brenda said.

Richmond Police are investigating the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

