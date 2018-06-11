Justify back at Churchill Downs after winning Triple Crown - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Justify back at Churchill Downs after winning Triple Crown

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Triple Crown winner Justify has returned to Churchill Downs to rest as the track where the quest began prepares to celebrate the milestone.

Arriving just before a thunderstorm dumped rain over the area, a crowd of spectators watched Monday as the chestnut colt with a white blaze on his face exited a van after a midday flight from Islip, New York.

Justify became the 13th Triple Crown champion with Saturday's 1 3/4-length victory in the Belmont Stakes that improved him to 6-0 lifetime.

Justify's achievement follows 2015 champion American Pharoah, who was also trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes walked Justify before clicking cameras outside of Barn 33 and said the horse traveled well.

He added that the colt will be "just taking it easy" for a few days before this weekend's planned victory celebration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
