Maine town works to save statue of famous harbor seal Andre - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Maine town works to save statue of famous harbor seal Andre

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) - A Maine town is raising money to save the statue of a beloved harbor seal that brought the community together.

The Bangor Daily News reports Rockport's 1978 statue of Andre the Seal is undergoing $14,000 in repairs. Two local organizations have raised most of the money, but $2,000 is still needed.

Residents recall fond memories of the orphaned seal pup, which was rescued in 1961 by local tree surgeon Harry Goodridge. Goodridge cared for the seal until it was old enough to be released into the ocean.

Andre went on to spend his winters in southern New England and his summers in Rockport for the next 25 years. The friendly seal was the subject of the 1994 film "Andre" and the book "A Seal Called Andre."

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:22:49 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:50:04 GMT
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>

  • Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:53:51 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    More >>

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    More >>

  • De Niro apologizes to Canada for "idiotic behavior" of Trump

    De Niro apologizes to Canada for "idiotic behavior" of Trump

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:04:05 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:45:38 GMT
    (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.
    Robert De Niro is apologizing to Canadians for the "idiotic behavior of my president" a day after the actor launched an expletive at Donald Trump at the Tony awards.More >>
    Robert De Niro is apologizing to Canadians for the "idiotic behavior of my president" a day after the actor launched an expletive at Donald Trump at the Tony awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly