Air Force officer who vanished in 1983 found using fake ID - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Air Force officer who vanished in 1983 found using fake ID

(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time... (U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...
( U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr. Hughes a Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disap... ( U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr. Hughes a Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disap...
(U.S. Air Force photo via AP). This undated photo released by the U.S. Air Force shows Capt. William Howard Hughes, Jr., who was formally declared a deserter by the Air Force Dec. 9, 1983. He was apprehended June 6, 2018, by Air Force Office of Special... (U.S. Air Force photo via AP). This undated photo released by the U.S. Air Force shows Capt. William Howard Hughes, Jr., who was formally declared a deserter by the Air Force Dec. 9, 1983. He was apprehended June 6, 2018, by Air Force Office of Special...

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades, authorities said.

William Howard Hughes Jr. was apprehended at his home after a fraud investigation, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations said in a statement.

He told authorities after his capture Wednesday that he was depressed about being in the Air Force and decided to leave, saying he created a fake identity and lived in California since he vanished in 1983.

Hughes was charged with desertion and is being held at Travis Air Force Base in California. He could face up to five years of confinement, forfeiture of all pay and dishonorable discharge from the Air Force.

He had been involved in classified planning and analysis of NATO's control, command and communications surveillance systems during the Cold War. He specialized in radar surveillance.

Hughes, a captain at Kirtland Air Force Base, was 33 and single when he vanished, according to news reports from the time of his disappearance. He was last seen withdrawing more than $28,000 in Albuquerque in summer 1983 after returning from a two-week vacation in Europe.

He had just completed a stint in the Netherlands, where he worked with NATO officers on the Airborne Warning and Control electronic surveillance aircraft. He was supposed to be back in Albuquerque by August 1983.

An Office of Special Investigations spokeswoman told the Albuquerque Journal that there's no indication Hughes was involved with the Soviet Union or that any classified information was leaked.

It's unclear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Several other fugitives are on the Air Force's wanted list, including others who have been on the run since the 1980s for various reasons that stem from drug charges to security issues.

Last year, investigators caught a fugitive in Florida who had been living under another identity since 1972.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:53:51 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:46:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    More >>

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    More >>

  • De Niro apologizes to Canada for "idiotic behavior" of Trump

    De Niro apologizes to Canada for "idiotic behavior" of Trump

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:04:05 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:45:38 GMT
    (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.
    Robert De Niro is apologizing to Canadians for the "idiotic behavior of my president" a day after the actor launched an expletive at Donald Trump at the Tony awards.More >>
    Robert De Niro is apologizing to Canadians for the "idiotic behavior of my president" a day after the actor launched an expletive at Donald Trump at the Tony awards.More >>

  • A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year's Tony Awards

    A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year's Tony Awards

    Monday, June 11 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-06-11 09:14:57 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:45:09 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Cast and crew of "The Band's Visit" pose in the press room with the award for best musical at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Cast and crew of "The Band's Visit" pose in the press room with the award for best musical at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.
    An intimate musical about cultural understanding was a top winner at the Tony awards, on a night where tolerance and inclusion were constant themes.More >>
    An intimate musical about cultural understanding was a top winner at the Tony awards, on a night where tolerance and inclusion were constant themes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly