Black bear spotted near Commonwealth 20 in Chesterfield

A bear was spotted taking a stroll through a shopping center in the Brandermill area of Chesterfield.

"No way," one woman yelled as she headed toward the Kohl's store.

"I’m on the look out," another said while leaving with a new pair of shoes for her son’s graduation.

"That’s wild," others gawked.

They were reacting to video posted onto Facebook and Instagram accounts Friday. It’s a sight you don’t see every day: A bear in Brandermill.

People have since shared the video more than 1,000 times, and it has over 100,000 views on Facebook alone.

The bear was running around the Target and Kohl's in the Commonwealth Center shopping mall near 288 and Hull Street Road.

Shoppers say that wasn’t the little guy (or girl’s) only appearance.

They say they’ve seen the bear running around the Commonwealth 20 movie theater and the Old Navy too.

Those walking around the shopping center Monday were taken back by the thought.

"My son, he's like a straggler sometimes,” Cassie Mullins said. “You just never know."

Other shoppers said they got a little worried after seeing the video.

The video isn't even 30 seconds, but shoppers are bearing down - and aren’t taking any chances.

"I'm parking as close to the store as I can to get in and out," Mullins said while she pulled her young daughter from her car seat.

She says she’s lived in the area most of her life and has never seen a bear around Brandermill.

"Sometimes, my husband says we can walk to the stores. I don't think I'm gonna do that anymore," she said.

Some say the bear is too tiny to do any damage.

Little bear or not, shoppers wasted no time heading in to stores.

"I'm kinda on the lookout, like where's this bear," Katie, a regular shopper said.

Experts say the food in trash cans, bird feeders and dirty grills can attract bears to suburban areas.

"There's some restaurants over there. I hear bears can smell things a mile away."

Instead of trying to scare Smokey away with your bare hands, know that another might be just around the corner, and both are probably afraid.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says your best bet is to back away, because bears - although they can be dangerous - typically run away from humans.

