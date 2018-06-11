Man wounded in shooting Monday morning

A man was taken the hospital after a shooting Monday morning.
Richmond police responded to the 1900 block of Maury Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Blackwell Elementary School was briefly locked down due to the shooting.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
