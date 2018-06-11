US hits Russian firms with sanctions, citing cyberattacks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US hits Russian firms with sanctions, citing cyberattacks

By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration on Monday slapped sanctions on several Russian companies and businessmen for engaging in cyberattacks and assisting Russia's military and intelligence services with other malicious activities.

The Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions on five Russian firms and three of their executives under legislation passed last year and an executive order aimed at punishing efforts to hack into U.S. computer systems. The sanctions freeze any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.

"The United States is engaged in an ongoing effort to counter malicious actors working at the behest of the Russian Federation and its military and intelligence units to increase Russia's offensive cyber capabilities," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Treasury said the sanctions were a response to a number of cyberattacks, including last year's NotPetya attack, as well as intrusions into the U.S. energy grid and global network infrastructure. It also said that Russia had been tracking undersea cables that carry the bulk of the world's telecommunications data.

The companies affected are: Digital Security and its subsidiaries ERPScan and Embedi; the Kvant Scientific Research Institute; and Divetechnoservices. The three sanctioned men are Aleksandr Lvovich Tribun; Oleg Sergeyevich Chirikov; and Vladimir Yakovlevich Kaganskiy; all of whom work for Divetechnoservices.

Treasury said Digital Security had provided material and technological support to Russia's Federal Security Services, or FSB. It said Divetechnoservices had procured a variety of underwater equipment and diving systems, including a submarine, for Russian government agencies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for Trump F-bomb

    Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for Trump F-bomb

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:53:09 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:43:51 GMT
    (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.
    Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for F-bomb directed at President Donald Trump.More >>
    Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for F-bomb directed at President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Brothel bans weighed in Nevada as legal pimp seeks office

    Brothel bans weighed in Nevada as legal pimp seeks office

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:53:51 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:39:24 GMT

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    More >>

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    More >>

  • Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:22:49 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:36:01 GMT
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly