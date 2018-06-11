Man charged with stealing vases from cemetery

David Alexander Booth was charged with five counts of grand larceny among other charges. (Source: Henrico Police)

Henrico police have arrested a man they say stole several items from a cemetery.

David Alexander Booth was charged with five counts of grand larceny, three counts of larceny with intent to sell, two counts of trespassing and one count of identity theft after an investigation led police to naming him as the suspect.

Police say several bronze vases were stolen from a cemetery. The investigation revealed Booth to be the suspect in other larcenies as well.

