What NOT to buy and sell at yard sales

This is prime season for yard and garage sales with families all over Central Virginia hoping to clean out the clutter and make money in the process.

There are, however, certain items you shouldn't try to sell yourself.

Do not buy or sell items such as bike helmets and car seats.

If a bike helmet has been banged up, it won't offer the same protection it did when it was new.

Car seats are also tricky, because safety standards change often, and many car seats end up recalled for defects.

The same goes for baby cribs, swings and other gear.

Another thing to avoid is broken appliances and old TVs and computer monitors.

People who fix up old TVs aren't likely to come to your garage sale.

Also avoid selling old coins, vinyl records or comic books, unless you're absolutely sure of their value.

If you think something might be valuable, it's worth getting an appraisal from an expert before you sell it.

