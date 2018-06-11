Supreme Court won't get involved in Wrigley Field dispute - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Supreme Court won't get involved in Wrigley Field dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is leaving in place a court decision dismissing a lawsuit filed against the Chicago Cubs by the owners of rooftop clubs adjacent to Wrigley Field.

Skybox on Sheffield and Lakeview Baseball Club sued the Cubs in 2015, arguing in part that a right-field video board the team was adding would block their views of the ballpark and violate terms of a 2004 revenue-sharing agreement.

A federal judge dismissed the case. Judge Virginia Kendall said the board was allowed because the agreement allowed "any expansion of Wrigley Field approved by governmental authorities."

A three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in September upheld the decision to dismiss the case. The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear the case, leaving the lower court decisions in place.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Brothel bans weighed in Nevada as legal pimp runs for office

    Brothel bans weighed in Nevada as legal pimp runs for office

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:53:51 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-06-11 13:55:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...
    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>

  • A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year's Tony Awards

    A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year's Tony Awards

    Monday, June 11 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-06-11 09:14:57 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-06-11 13:15:44 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Cast and crew of "The Band's Visit" pose in the press room with the award for best musical at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Cast and crew of "The Band's Visit" pose in the press room with the award for best musical at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.
    An intimate musical about cultural understanding was a top winner at the Tony awards, on a night where tolerance and inclusion were constant themes.More >>
    An intimate musical about cultural understanding was a top winner at the Tony awards, on a night where tolerance and inclusion were constant themes.More >>

  • Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:22:49 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:58:15 GMT
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly