Chesterfield student who was struck by car walks across graduation stage

Harrison Zierenberg was confined to a wheelchair after a car wreck. (Source: Chesterfield Public Schools)

A Chesterfield teen who was struck by a car and left severely injured defied the odds by walking across stage for his graduation.

Harrison Zierenberg graduated from James River High School last week at VCU's Siegel Center.

At the ceremony, school leaders reminded classmates of Zierenberg's inspirational story.

In 2015, a car swerved to avoid a car, but instead, struck Zierenberg while on spring break in the Cayman Islands.

School leaders told Zierenberg's classmates that Harrison might not be able to speak and might be in a vegetative state.

Friends and family raised funds on GoFundMe and held 5-K Fundraisers to help Harrison with costs related to rehab.

Eventually Harrison returned to James River High School in a wheelchair, but doctors warned he may not be able to take the same A.P. and honors classes he was previously taking.

Harrison defied the odds but not only taking those classes, but as school leaders stated, "making the best grades he ever received."

At his graduation, he inspired his classmates by using a walker to cross the graduation stage.

He received two standing ovations.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12