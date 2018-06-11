UK's May pleads for Conservative unity on Brexit votes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK's May pleads for Conservative unity on Brexit votes

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to greet Prime Minister Ema Solberg of Norway in London, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. May and Solberg held talks inside 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to greet Prime Minister Ema Solberg of Norway in London, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. May and Solberg held talks inside 10 Downing Street.

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is urging feuding Conservative lawmakers to unite and prevent the government from being defeated in key votes on its main Brexit bill.

The European Union Withdrawal Bill, intended to enact Britain's exit from the bloc, has had a rocky ride through Parliament. The House of Lords has inserted 15 amendments to soften the terms of Britain's departure.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the British government will try and reverse those changes in the House of Commons. But it's facing a potential rebellion from some Conservative lawmakers who want to retain close ties with the bloc after Britain leaves in March 2019.

May is addressing Conservative legislators Monday to try and quell the rebellion. Her spokesman, James Slack, says all lawmakers should support the government on this "vital" legislation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Brothel bans weighed in Nevada as legal pimp runs for office

    Brothel bans weighed in Nevada as legal pimp runs for office

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:53:51 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:34:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...
    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>

  • Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:22:49 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:18:17 GMT
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>

  • A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year's Tony Awards

    A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year's Tony Awards

    Monday, June 11 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-06-11 09:14:57 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:14:53 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Cast and crew of "The Band's Visit" pose in the press room with the award for best musical at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Cast and crew of "The Band's Visit" pose in the press room with the award for best musical at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.
    An intimate musical about cultural understanding was a top winner at the Tony awards, on a night where tolerance and inclusion were constant themes.More >>
    An intimate musical about cultural understanding was a top winner at the Tony awards, on a night where tolerance and inclusion were constant themes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly