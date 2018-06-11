2 dead in Sunday night shooting in Richmond

Police found two men dead shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night. (Source: NBC12)

Two men are dead following a shooting on Richmond’s north side.

Police were called to the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, police discovered the two men dead from gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

