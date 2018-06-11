NAmerican, Morocco bids pitch 2026 World Cup plans to voters - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NAmerican, Morocco bids pitch 2026 World Cup plans to voters

MOSCOW (AP) - Leaders of North American and Moroccan bids to host the 2026 World Cup are pitching their plans to FIFA voters.

Both candidates in Wednesday's vote are spending Monday on a busy tour of meetings with continental football bodies. FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura are also attending.

More than 50 African football federations are hearing from the bidders at a Moscow hotel.

A few federations - including Liberia, Namibia and Zimbabwe - have pledged to support the joint United States-Canada-Mexico candidacy instead of their Confederation of African Football colleague Morocco.

Voters from North American regional body CONCACAF, Asia and Oceania also have their regional meetings Monday ahead of the election meeting Wednesday.

European football body UEFA hosts the candidates Tuesday morning in Moscow.

